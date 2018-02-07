Kelton ISD closes for flu - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Kelton ISD closes for flu

By Victoria Doss, Executive Producer
KELTON, TX (KFDA) -

Kelton Independent School District is canceling classes for the rest of this week due to a high number of students out sick with the flu.

The district says the custodians will do a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building on Thursday and Friday.

Classes are expected to resume as normal on Monday.

