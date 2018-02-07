Amarillo students create mock public transit system for the city

A school project in Amarillo is teaching students how to apply their education to solve real-world problems.

"I think that it's important for students to understand their surroundings and understand that they can make a difference," said Amarillo High School Architecture Teacher Ryan Gromek. "Whether that's through architecture, or engineering, or any other sort of design where they are making an impact on the world."

Some Amarillo High architecture students are doing just that. Through Gromek's class, these students are creating a new public transit system for the city.

"Oftentimes, they inhabit the city, but they don't actually understand it or see it in the way they should," said Gromek. "With this project, I really wanted them to start out looking at it in a mapping perspective, understand how it functions, how its organized, where things are, why those things are where they are. And then take that information, so that's site analysis, and then apply it to a project."

One goal of the project is to increase efficiency in public transportation by connecting multiple parts of the city of Amarillo together.

"We tried to connect Amarillo as a whole while going through spaces that are really, in my opinion, attractive to go through," said Amarillo High Senior Vincent Petrey. "As well as going by schools, so that it basically functions as way to transport everybody to where they need to go."

Students are also learning to solve real-world problems through discovering what makes a city function properly.

"Architecture is based off of how people interact with the spaces," said Petrey. "So paying attention to that within the city really helps to decide how your building looks and functions.

You start out with something that literally does not exist and you build from the ground up. And find out what you want something to look like and basically create it into a reality."

Although there are no plans to incorporate student designs into the City of Amarillo's transit system, the students are gaining a better understanding and appreciation for their city



"It's something they can actually go out and observe and look at after they've completed their project or during their project and say, 'wow I've actually made a difference,' or 'I've actually looked at this place and tried to transform it in some way,'" said Gromek.

