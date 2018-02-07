City of Borger to conduct prescribed burn Thursday

Prescribed burn in Borger scheduled for Thursday, residents asked to use caution (Source: City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM)

The City of Borger will conduct a nine acre prescribed burn this Thursday.

The burn will be in the area of 10th Street and the Whittenburg/Jim Hall area.

Residents are to be advised that smoke may be present mid to late morning.

If drivers are traveling through the area, they are asked to use caution and watch for flagmen and fire crews.

Officials say this area has become overgrown and is being burned to reduce potentially serious problems if it were ignited during a high wind day.

