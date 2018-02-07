Hereford Papday offers free cervical cancer screenings

Women without medical insurance in the Hereford area have an opportunity for free cervical cancer screenings this weekend.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Texas Tech Physicians and the Hereford Regional Medical Center are coming together for Hereford Papday, where physicians will be conducting free pap tests.

Insurance is not needed.

The free testing will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Hereford Health Clinic Center located at 540 West 15th Street.

For more information on the screenings or to pre-schedule an appointment, call (806) 414-9422.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.