WTAMU kicks off distinguished lecture series for Black History Month

West Texas A&M University will kick off the distinguished lecture series this Thursday in honor of Black History Month.

Dr. Paul Frazier, associate vice president for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Texas Tech University, is the featured speaker for the series.

Dr. Frazier will be making a presentation called "Black History Yesterday and Today."

The series is meant to educate and inspire students.

The lecture will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Admission is free.

