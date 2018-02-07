National Signing Day: Athletes around the Panhandle heading to college

Today is National Signing Day, and athletes from around the Panhandle are signing to play in college.

Here is the list of athletes who have signed today:

Stratford High School

Stratford High School's Noel Harris signed to Texas A&M Commerce.

Randall High School

Randall High School's Zerian Meander signed to Eastern New Mexico University.

Bushland High School

Bushland High School's Trent Welch signed to Eastern New Mexico University.

Dumas High School

Dumas High School's Noah Quintanilla and Paul Hernandez signed to Oklahoma Panhandle State.

Jose Alvidrez signed to Cisco College.

Canyon High School

Josiah Thomas from Canyon High School has signed to Eastern New Mexico University.

Hereford High School

Sergio Cruz from Hereford High School signed with Texas A&M Commerce today.

Logan Butler from Hereford High School is heading to Eastern New Mexico University.

