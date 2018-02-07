Officials offering reward for information on Dumas burglary

The Dumas Police Department is offering a reward for information identifying the suspect involved in a burglary that happened this week.

On February 5, police say a suspect broke into a car at the YMCA in Dumas. The suspect busted the back window and took a purse.

Police say the suspect then used the card 30 minutes later at the Dumas Walmart, spending over $3,000 on gift cards.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect leaving Walmart with the gift cards.

Police say the suspect is driving a black Kia Soul.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

If your tip leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

