Randall County officials looking for man wanted for aggravated a - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted out of Randall County for four felony probation violation warrants for aggravated assault.

He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly