Randall County officials looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted for aggravated assault (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Keenan Wayne Pfeiffer is wanted out of Randall County for four felony probation violation warrants for aggravated assault.

He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.