Officials: Burglars caught in action, arrested without incident

Two people are behind bars after police say they were caught breaking into a home.

Around 11:30 yesterday morning, Randall County dispatch received a call from a person who said two people were climbing in a bedroom window of his neighbor's home on the 100 block of Andrews Road in Palisades Village.

When officials arrived, they found a man and woman exiting the house.

The Randall County Sheriff's K-9 was deployed, and the two suspects surrendered and were arrested without incident.

Ashley Scutt, 29, and Jeremy Duncan, 39, were booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of narcotics.

