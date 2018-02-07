3 indicted on charges related to murder of Joel Frazier

Joel Frazier has been missing since July 11 / SOURCE: Whitney Rose Defries

Three people have been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the murder of Joel Frazier, who went missing this summer.

According to court documents, Kory Wayne Tidrow and Camilla Dee Frazier were indicted on January 17 on charges of first degree murder.

Benjamen Andrew Buck was also indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence by destroying or concealing a human corpse.

Just last week, court documents were filed showing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has seized an unregistered rifle. Tidrow was indicted in December in federal court for possession of an unregistered firearm.

The firearm was a Rossi .357 MAG, rifle, with a barrel length of less than 16 inches. The rifle was not registered to Tidrow.

The remains found near the Dalhart Processing Plant have not been officially identified as Joel Frazier.

Frazier was reported missing on July 11. At one point, a reward of $2,000 was offered for information about his disappearance.

The FBI and Hartley County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation of this case.

