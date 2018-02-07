Wednesday's Weather: Starting to warm up for a few days

Starting this morning with temps in the single digits and teens, but we are expecting a warm up later in the day.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Highs will peak into the upper 40's to lower 50's, which is roughly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds, and lows in the 20's.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.