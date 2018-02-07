Police: Minor was served alcohol at local businesses before fatal crash

Police continue investigating the wreck that left two dead and others injured Wednesday morning.

Investigators have learned that 19-year-old Adam Banbury purchased alcohol at a local convenience store and had been served alcohol at two other locations before the accident.

Police say they are following up with these businesses to determine how he was served alcohol as a minor. In the state of Texas, it is a Class A Misdemeanor to sell alcohol to a minor.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The wreck happened on Interstate 40 near Pullman Road around 3:28 a.m. that morning. Several hours later, crews and investigators remained on scene rerouting morning traffic in the area.

Police say two cars were traveling east, just west of the Pullman Road overpass. A van was in the middle lane, and a pickup truck was behind the van, traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The front of the pickup hit the rear end of the van, causing the van to leave the roadway and roll.

The pickup then hit a guard rail on the overpass, went down the embankment and came to a rest on the access road.

A family of 12 from Arizona was in the van. Two family members, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old woman, has non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, five other family members are being treated for serious to critical injuries. The other family members have non-critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Banbury, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

Intoxicated manslaughter is a second degree felony and can carry a two to 20 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Intoxicated assault is a third degree felony and can carry a two to 10 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

This accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.