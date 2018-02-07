Crash caused by suspected DUI driver kills 2, injures others

The wreck happened on interstate 40 near Pullman Road around 3:30 a.m. Several hours later, crews and investigators remained on scene rerouting morning traffic in the area.
Even if your employer didn't give you a pay raise, the White House says you could be joining about 90% of Americans who will see their take-home pay increase very soon with the new IRS withholding guidelines now in effect.
The City of Canyon has reported an overall drop in crime for 2017.
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.
Amarillo firefighters responded to three fires in an alley today that caused an estimated $12,000 in damages.
