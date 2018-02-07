Crash caused by suspected DUI driver kills 2, injures others

A vehicle carrying around a dozen people was crashed into by a teenager suspected to be impaired, according to officials Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on Interstate 40 near Pullman Road around 3 a.m. Several hours later, crews and investigators remained on scene rerouting morning traffic in the area.

Authorities say the family was stopped along the side of the interstate when the teen driver crashed into their vehicle, sending both vehicles off the roadway. Two people were pronounced dead on scene. Officials believe the deceased victims, who remained unidentified, were a father and his son.

Others inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital with various injuries. At least one was in critical condition and airlifted from the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the teen driver or their condition, but say the person was being detained on suspicion of DUI.

The far right lane of eastbound I-40 is expected to be shut down while crews investigate.

