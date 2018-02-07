19-year-old arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after early morning fatal crash

Today is National Signing Day, and athletes from around the Panhandle are signing to play in college.
Kelton Independent School District is canceling classes for the rest of this week due to a high number of students out sick with the flu.
A school project in Amarillo is teaching students how to apply their education to solve real-world problems.
The City of Borger will conduct a nine acre prescribed burn this Thursday.
Women without medical insurance in the Hereford area have an opportunity for free cervical cancer screenings this weekend.
