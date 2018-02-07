19-year-old arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after early morning fatal crash

A 19-year-old has been arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal crash early this morning.

The wreck happened on Interstate 40 near Pullman Road around 3:28 a.m. Several hours later, crews and investigators remained on scene rerouting morning traffic in the area.

Police say two cars were traveling east, just west of the Pullman Road overpass. A van was in the middle lane, and a pickup truck was behind the van, traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The front of the pickup hit the rear end of the van, causing the van to leave the roadway and roll.

The pickup then hit a guard rail on the overpass, went down the embankment and came to a rest on the access road.

A family of 12 from Arizona were in the van. Two family members, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old woman, has non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, at least three other passengers have life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Adam Christian Banbury, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

Intoxicated manslaughter is a second degree felony and can carry a two to 20 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Intoxicated assault is a third degree felony and can carry a two to 10 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

This accident remains under investigation.

