What the new tax law means for you and your paycheck

Even if your employer didn't give you a pay raise, the White House says you could be joining about 90% of Americans who will see their take-home pay increase very soon with the new IRS withholding guidelines now in effect.

"As long as someone's receiving income whether it's salary or hourly," said Dr. Neil Meredith, Associate Professor of Economics at WT. "Of course, if someone's hours are getting reduced then I assume that matters. But if everything stays the same, you'll get paid more on your hourly or on your salary."

CNN reports those making between $46,000 to $162,000 could see bi-weekly increases between $40 to $190 dollars.

One local business owner says his employees have already begun to see the impact.

"Just from my own employees, they saw an increase in their paycheck so I know they've been very pleased with the tax-cut," said Jody Holland. "Time will always tell how it impacts everything that we're doing but across the board most employees seem to be pretty happy about that increase."

Freelancers say while the pay bump may not effect them right away, they hope it will help in the long run.

"The things that I have to buy for my business, it's nicer to have that cash in hand rather than have to dip into debt," said Eryn Rieple. "It's just always better when you can have increased cash flow."

This boost in cash can translate into a boom in the spirits of workers.

"I can speak for my own company, morale is good on that because they said, 'Oh my gosh, we got this extra money we can go buy this stuff,' so hopefully it stimulates the economy even a little bit more," said Holland.

If you haven't seen a bump in your paycheck just yet, employers have until February 15th to implement these changes.

