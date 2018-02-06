Canyon police release crime report for 2017

The City of Canyon has reported an overall drop in crime for 2017.

According to a report released by the Canyon Police Department, the year had roughly 5000 calls to dispatch.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

These calls resulted in almost 800 offense reports, compared to the 900 offenses in 2016.

While statistics were down for the previous year, theft still made up most of the offenses, with assault a distant second.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.