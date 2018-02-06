Portales man to spend 44 years in prison for criminal sexual penetration

Roy Brown sentenced to 44 years in prison for criminal sexual penetration (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

A Portales man will spend 44 years in prison after he was sentenced today for criminal sexual penetration.

Roy Brown, 30, was sentenced on charges of criminal sexual penetration resulting in great mental anguish, aggravated battery, burglary and resisting arrest.

Brown was found guilty in September on the charges that stem from a rape of a Portales woman in August of 2016. The woman was sleeping on her couch when he broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The judge found Brown to be a habitual offender with two prior felony convictions. These convictions enhanced his sentence, adding four years to each count.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Since these crimes are considered serious violent offenses, he will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

When he is released from prison, Brown will be on parole from five years to life.

