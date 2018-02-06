Amarillo fire officials rule three alley fires intentional

Amarillo firefighters responded to three fires in an alley today that caused an estimated $12,000 in damages.

Around 2:46 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of N Heather on a report of a fire.

While en-route, crews saw multiple columns of smoke and called for an additional alarm.

Upon arrival, crews found three separate fires in the alley between Heather and Iris Streets.

Two dumpsters and a chair had been set on fire, which then jumped to a nearby home.

One fire also damaged a detached garage near the alley.

The fires were under control around 3:21 p.m.

Fire investigators ruled the fire as intentional and under investigation.

