Officers execute search warrant on Amarillo home, 2 men arrested for drug charges

Two people have been arrested after task force officers found about $200,000 worth of methamphetamine in an Amarillo home on Friday.

On February 2, a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home on Teckla Boulevard.

Officers say they found one pound of meth inside the home, as well as several empty packages consistent with narcotics trafficking and several firearms.

Officers then found meth and pistols inside a pickup at the home as well.

Charles Cook and Donald Schafer were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute.

