City of Amarillo will host job fair

The City of Amarillo will present its career opportunities to the public at a job fair.

The fair will feature several city departments, including Solid Waste Transit, Water Utilities, Animal Management & Welfare, Parks & Recreation and the Amarillo Police Department.

On-site pre-screening and skill testing will be available.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Potential applicants should bring copies of their resume as well as a valid state identification card.

The fair will be held Saturday, February 10 at the City Service Center at 800 E. 23rd Avenue.

It will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.