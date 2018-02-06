Cattle truck on fire on I-27 near Washington, drivers to expect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Cattle truck on fire on I-27 near Washington, drivers to expect delays

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are currently responding to a cattle truck on fire on I-27 near the Washington exit. 

The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department are on the scene of the fire.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. 

There is no word yet on what sparked this fire. 

