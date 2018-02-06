Region 16 celebrates future teachers and educators

Over 200 area students are being celebrated for wanting to become future teachers and educators.

"Teaching is a field that allows for flexibility, creativity, even mobility. Lots of opportunity for advancement in the field of education," said P-16 Education Specialist Karla Weatherly. "And certainly diverse age groups are represented from Pre-K to the senior year."

Students majoring in education help a continuing need for local teachers.

"We are in great need of teachers in the Texas Panhandle and actually the state of Texas. So we are trying to grow some of our own teachers here in the Panhandle," said Weatherly. "We love the cultural diversity of our own students and would like for some of those to come back and be able to become teachers in classrooms here in the Panhandle."

This diversity is bringing future teachers from all walks of life.

"I want to be a speech language pathologist. My mom dealt with strokes in her life and I also have had stroke problems. Watching her with the speech language pathologist made me really inspired and want to help other kids like that," said Randall High Junior Sara Barrett.

"I just feel like a lot of people open up to me. I like to help people out and show them that they can be themselves," Perryton High Junior Andy Pena-Garcia.

