Health Department, Amarillo College offer free HIV and health screenings

The City of Canyon has reported an overall drop in crime for 2017.
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.
Amarillo firefighters responded to three fires in an alley today that caused an estimated $12,000 in damages.
Crews are currently responding to a cattle truck on fire on I-27 near the Washington exit.
Lanes of northbound I-27 were closed this morning after a cattle truck caught fire.
