Health Department, Amarillo College offer free HIV and health screenings

The Amarillo Public Health Department will offer free health screenings in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The Alive and Aware Resource and Health Fair will offer various health checks including tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C.

Free screening of blood pressure, blood sugar and pulmonary function will also be offered.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The Public Health Department is partnering with the Amarillo College Nursing Department to offer these screenings to the public.

The fair will be held on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

For more information on treatment and prevention, call the City's HIV Prevention team at (806) 378-6345.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.