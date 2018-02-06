Bodies found in New Mexico believed to be missing Bovina couple

Hortencia and Rosendo Lara have been missing since January (Source: Bovina Police Department)

Chaves County officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.

Around 9:20 this morning, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of bodies found in the eastern area of Chaves County. Officials say a local rancher near the area discovered the bodies that appeared to have been dead for a few days.

A motor vehicle was also found in the area, and Chaves County officials say they believe the bodies are connected to the car. Officials are attempting to find the owner of the car and identify the bodies.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with the family of Hortencia and Rosendo Lara who went missing last month out of Bovina. Family members believe the bodies found are Hortencia and Rosendo.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play, and they suspect exposure to be the cause of death.

The Office of the Medical Investigator will send the bodies to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

