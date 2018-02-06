Clovis bond election includes roads, senior care, wellness centers

The City of Clovis will hold a $20 million bond election for projects and improvements around the city.

The election proposes allowing $10 million for the enhancement and repair of roads around the city, including repairs on 7th Street between Norris and Main Streets.

Also proposed will be $5 million dollars for adding adult daycare services and expanded programs at the Hillcrest Park Senior Center.

$5 million dollars is also asked for the addition of locker rooms, weight rooms and a therapy pool at the Hillcrest Park Wellness Center.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The city is holding meetings to discuss the bonds at the following locations and dates:

6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 8th, 2018, Joe & Charlyne Sisler Youth Recreation Building, 1504 E. 7th Street.

11:00 a.m., Friday, February 9th, 2018, Friendship Senior Center, 901 W 13th Street.

1:00 p.m., Friday, February 9th, 2018, Friendship Senior Center, 901 W 13th Street.

6:00 p.m., Monday, February 12th, 2018, Living Stones Church, 1800 N. Norris Street.

11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 13th, 2018, La Casa Senior Center, 1120 Cameo Street.

6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 13th, 2018, Kingswood Methodist Church, 2600 N. Main Street.

8:00 a.m., Thursday, February 15th, 2018, Baxter-Curren Senior Center, 908 Hickory Street.

5:15 p.m., Thursday, February 15th, 2018, Clovis City Commission Meeting, North Annex, Clovis-Carver Library, 701 N. Main Street.

The election will be held on March 6th.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.