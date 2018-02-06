Jami Seymore joined NewsChannel 10 in February 2018 as a news reporter.

Born and raised in “Cereal City” Battle Creek, Michigan, Jami then made her way to the Southern Nevada desert of Las Vegas in 2009. She graduated in 2013 from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas where she got a B.A. in Journalism and Media Studies at the Hank Greenspun School.

From 2014 to early 2018, Jami worked at KSNV in Las Vegas. In her four years there, she worked many different positions, including digital reporter, web producer, assignment desk editor, and video editor. As a digital reporter, she reported on many major events in the Las Vegas area, including the October 1 shooting tragedy, the final presidential debate at UNLV, music festivals like Life is Beautiful and Electric Daisy Carnival, and celebrity red carpet events.

Jami is excited for life in the Panhandle and to explore all of the hiking opportunities and hidden coffee shops she can find! When not out and about, she’s likely at home reading (Harry Potter is a favorite), binge-watching Doctor Who or New Girl for the millionth time, or trying to catch a Vegas Golden Knights game on TV.

Have a story idea? Send it Jami’s way at jseymore@newschannel10.com or reach out to her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

