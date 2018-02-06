Jami Seymore

A vehicle carrying around a dozen people was crashed into by a teenager suspected to be impaired, according to officials Wednesday morning.
Starting this morning with temps in the single digits and teens, but we are expecting a warm up later in the day.
Even if your employer didn't give you a pay raise, the White House says you could be joining about 90% of Americans who will see their take-home pay increase very soon with the new IRS withholding guidelines now in effect.
The City of Canyon has reported an overall drop in crime for 2017.
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.
