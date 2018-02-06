Communities taking precautions to prevent spreading the flu

The flu epidemic continues to ravage communities across the nation, including here at home in the Panhandle.

As the disease continues to spread, it appears nobody is truly immune from potentially catching the flu this season.

Residents are being advised to take every precaution they can.

Every flu season is made up of varying strains of the virus.

This year, the dominant strain is H3N2.

Currently, the Center for Disease Control said 16 children have died from the flu in the last week. Overall, 53 children have died from the flu since October.

The number of flu related deaths is more than three times what the number was at this point last year.

Each day, more and more states are reporting high activity, with an uptick in hospitalizations.

At times, individual schools, and even whole districts around the Panhandle, have canceled classes as a precautionary measure to try and stop the spread.

The most current district to implement a closure is Sunray I.S.D.

Meanwhile, local businesses and other gathering places are taking their own preventive measures to keep people healthy.

Trinity Fellowship Church contracted a company to come in and spray their grounds. The church has had the grounds sprayed once and is in the process of having a second spraying done.

The spray reportedly lasts for 90 days and kills 99 percent of all viruses and bacteria.

While Trinity Fellowship Church said they are taking steps to insure the health of others, it recommends people take their own precautionary measures.

They ask if you are feeling sick or feel you may become sick, avoid coming to service.

This year's flu season is rivaling the worst in recent years, and it's not over yet.

According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is still the best way to lower your risk of getting yourself and other sick.

Even though getting vaccinated is recommended in September at the beginning of the season, flu shots are still available.

Getting the vaccine late in the season can prove to be effective.

