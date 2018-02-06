Communities taking precautions to prevent spreading the flu

The City of Clovis is proposing the sale of $20 million in bonds for various city improvements.
The flu epidemic continues to ravage communities across the nation, including here at home in the Panhandle.
Lanes of northbound I-27 were closed this morning after a cattle truck caught fire.
Today we've had a cold start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20's.
Hundreds of mail in voters in our area are joining Texans statewide who have already seen their ballot request for the upcoming primary election rejected.
