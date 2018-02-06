Officials investigating after black boxes on gas meters are damaged around Dumas

Dumas police are asking for the public's help identifying the person(s) responsible for damaging black boxes on gas meters.

Over the last several months, the Dumas Police Department has received reports of black boxes on gas meters being damaged or torn off.

Each black box is worth around $90. In one alley alone, officials say over 30 boxes were destroyed.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

