Officials investigating after black boxes on gas meters are damaged around Dumas

Lanes of northbound I-27 were closed this morning after a cattle truck caught fire.
Lanes of northbound I-27 were closed this morning after a cattle truck caught fire.
Today we've had a cold start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20's.
Today we've had a cold start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20's.
Hundreds of mail in voters in our area are joining Texans statewide who have already seen their ballot request for the upcoming primary election rejected.
Hundreds of mail in voters in our area are joining Texans statewide who have already seen their ballot request for the upcoming primary election rejected.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday that caused over $50,000 in damages.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday that caused over $50,000 in damages.
There have been seven cases of counterfeit bills since January 1. Counterfeit bills are not surprising, but what's less common is the use of movie money as real cash.
There have been seven cases of counterfeit bills since January 1. Counterfeit bills are not surprising, but what's less common is the use of movie money as real cash.