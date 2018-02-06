I-27 open after cattle truck catches fire, traffic rerouted for hours

Lanes of northbound I-27 were closed this morning after a cattle truck caught fire.

The truck caught fire around McCormick Road, and traffic on the frontage road was slowed significantly.

The Randall County Fire Department was on the scene, and they were able to contain the fire.

DPS and TxDOT shut down the road and rerouted traffic at McCormick for several hours.

One cow died on the scene, and it is unclear if any others were injured. The cattle were loaded onto another truck.

The roads were open by 9:00 a.m.

