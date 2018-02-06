Tuesday's Weather: Cold with mostly cloudy skies

Today we've had a cold start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20's.

The rest of today is looking cold with highs mainly staying in the 30's.

Expect mostly cloudy skies along with a slight chance of snow flurries or wintry mix during the morning hours.

Winds will be mainly light from the NE five to 15 mph.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect decreasing cloud cover, light winds, and lows dropping back into the teens and 20's.

