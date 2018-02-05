Ballot confusion for those voting by mail ahead of the March primary

Hundreds of mail in voters in our area are joining Texans statewide who have already seen their ballot request for the upcoming primary election rejected.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday that caused over $50,000 in damages.
There have been seven cases of counterfeit bills since January 1. Counterfeit bills are not surprising, but what's less common is the use of movie money as real cash.
West Texas A&M University's enrollment numbers are revealing a continued trend in growth.
Classes at Sunray Independent School District are canceled until Wednesday due to high cases of flu.
