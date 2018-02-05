Ballot confusion for those voting by mail ahead of the March primary

Hundreds of mail-in voters in our area are joining Texans statewide who have already seen their ballot request for the upcoming primary election rejected.

A primary election requires a voter, whether voting in person or by mail, to select a party for their ballot.

If you are voting by mail for the March election, election supervisors want you to double check your ballot request after a mail-in ballot from Governor Abbott's campaign is creating some confusion.

"Typically they are marked that they are over 65, that they'd like this to be an annual application," said Shannon Lackey, Randall County Elections Administrator. "It also indicates the primary in which the voter is choosing to vote. We had a whole set of applications that were sent out by a candidate that no party was checked."

"The biggest error that we're seeing in some of these applications is the voter failed to select the party primary in which they wanted to vote," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator. "We have to know whether they want to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary."

Without a check mark on your selected party, officials can't mail you the ballot.

"We are mailing the rejection letter because truly the application is not good for the primary because it doesn't indicate a party," said Lackey. "We are also mailing a blank application along with a note instructing the voters on how they should proceed."

"We are processing a good number everyday and it just kind of breaks our heart when we have to tell someone that their application was rejected because of missing information," said Huntley.

If you can't find the box to check, officials have another option to have your voice heard this March.

"They can just write the party that they want big on their application so that we can see it," said Huntley. "If we can find it on there we will definitely fill that in and be fine. But we just have to know the voters intent, we don't get to assume anything."

Mail in voters have until February 23rd to get their correct ballot request form to their election office.

Your completed ballot must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 6th, the evening of this year's primary election.

