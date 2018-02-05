House fire causes estimated $50k in damage

Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday that caused over $50,000 in damages.

Around 7:07 p.m., officials responded to the 2900 block of Detroit Street in Amarillo on a fire alarm.

Crews reported smoke and fire coming from the two-car garage on the property.

Firefighters entered the structure and the fire was reported as contained around 7:30 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental/

No injuries were reported.

