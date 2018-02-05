Randall High wrestler Lily Mills ranked 11th in the nation

In a career that began with loss after loss, Randall junior Lily Mills never gave up and has always refused to quit.

"Nothing is going to be handed to me and I'm always going to have to work for what I want," said Mills.

She has allowed that same mentality to help her become ranked 11th in the nation in her weight class.

"I was shocked. I was just like 'How?'" said Mills.

"She has haters and doubters, and she has people who thinks girls cant wrestle and they will be more than happy to tell her she cant wrestle," said Danelle Mills, Lily's mom. "Some people don't think she's just good enough and every time she's proven them wrong. It's amazing to hear that and she's just a fighter."

Being one of the top wrestlers in the country, male or female, Mills is no stranger to hard work.

"It's just hard work gets you places that a lot of people don't go," said Mills. "There's no top, because once you get to a certain point, there's more you have to go."

While girls wrestling continues to grow, Danelle is proud to see her daughter contribute to its growth.

"It's hard to watch your daughter do that, especially since it's not a known thing for girls to wrestle," said Danelle. "It's still building and it's still growing, so it's real exciting to see her grow with the sport."

The most important thing wrestling has taught Mills over the course of her career is to always keep the faith, even when the going gets tough.

"You get knocked down so much in wrestling, and you just always have to have that drive and faith that you're going to go farther and farther and farther with every push to your knees you're going to fall hard and get back up harder." said Mills.

Her next goal is to claim the number one spot as the country's best wrestler in her weight class.

