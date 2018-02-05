Police continue investigating counterfeit bills around Amarillo

There have been seven cases of counterfeit bills since January 1. Counterfeit bills are not surprising, but what's less common is the use of movie money as real cash.

"These bills are sold, marketed for, are supposedly used in motion pictures or television, and they're marked very plainly for being in use for motion pictures or television," said Sgt. Brent Barbee of the Amarillo Police Department. "We don't have any knowledge that they've been used that way ever.

We just know that they've been spent like they're real money here, and people accepted them as real money, so therefore that's counterfeiting."

The motion picture bills have been spotted around Amarillo, as well as counterfeits as a whole. Restaurants, gas stations and motels have fallen victim, including the Americas Best Value Inn along I-40.

The Inn was victim to fraud twice in one week when someone came in asking for change.

"She gave them the change, then they ran out of here," said Al Patel, manager of Americas Best Value Inn. "They took the change that they got for the $50, and that was it. By the time she marked it, she went outside to find them. She noticed it was a fake bill, and they were gone."

There are several ways you can tell if a bill is fake.

"One of the easiest ways to tell is looking at the color shifting ink in the digits," said Sgt. Barbee. "When you tilt the bill at a 45 degree angle, you'll see the numbers actually change from copper to green. You'll also see a flash of black in there. It's a very difficult process to copy."

A counterfeit bill will also feel differently than regular money.

"You'll notice this bill [a fake] has a particular stiff feel to it," said Sgt. Barbee. "The counterfeit bills have sort of a slick feel especially when you ring your thumb around the finer engraving or printing is."

You can find more information on counterfeit money here. Just follow the link "Know Your Money."

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

