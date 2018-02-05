WT enrollment numbers reveal continued trend in growth

West Texas A&M University's enrollment numbers are revealing a continued trend in growth.

The schools 12th class day enrollment numbers show over 9,000 students currently enrolled.

The Admissions Office says enrollment numbers continue to increase each semester in correlation to an effort to improve a student's first-year experience.

"Most of those numbers, the increase is coming in our continuing students," said Associate Director of Admissions for Recruitment Kira Mullins. "That's really exciting because that means the university is serving its students well and is keeping them on campus.

We always say it's much easier to retain a student than it is to recruit and attract a brand new student. That means our programs are doing well, things are just clicking on campus to make it that students want to continue and persist keep working on their degrees semester after semester."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Mullins adds their new campus in downtown Amarillo will offer students more flexibility and options to further their education.

WT's Admissions Office says students who study at the university are more likely to remain in the Panhandle upon graduation.

For this reason, on-campus students receive their sixth and eighth semesters free. Admissions say students who live on-campus have a much greater rate of staying engaged in their courses as well as campus community.

"Because we keep our cost so low, students can come here from all over. A lot of them tend to stay in the Panhandle," said Mullins. "They're our future workforce, our future taxpayers, our future home buyers.

I think that's one way the university is really contributing to our area. We're also doing research that's benefiting the Ag-industry in our own area. Anything good for the university ends up being good for the Panhandle of Texas."

Mullins adds the campus community is also rethinking ways the university engages with students. She says it's all geared at better serving them.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.