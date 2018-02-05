Sunray ISD classes canceled until Wednesday

Classes at Sunray Independent School District are canceled until Wednesday due to high cases of flu.

Sunray ISD officials say all high school extra curricular practices and activities will continue as scheduled.

By canceling the two days of school, the district is using their bad weather days currently planned for March 30 and April 20. Therefore, these two days will now be regular school days.

The school offices will remain open as regularly scheduled.

