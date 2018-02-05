Dalhart teen wins grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

An area teen is $200,000 richer after selling a grand champion steer at a stock show.

Dalhart High School junior Ben Bezner sold the steer, Mufasa, at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and Rodeo Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old said it was always a dream of his to win Fort Worth.

"We knew if they judge liked him, he would really like him," said Bezner. "This was a dream come true...like the Super Bowl in Texas."

Bezner and his sister will travel to San Antonio and Houston to compete in shows with their four other steers.

Austin Breeding of Miami won reserve grand champion steer in Fort Worth.

His steer sold for $90,000.

