Amarillo College offers truck driving course for ESL speakers

Amarillo College is giving adults learning English a new way to join the workforce.

AC will offer a program to help non-native English speakers obtain a commercial drivers license.

The program is designed to train participants for a career in truck driving.

Learners must have a minimum intermediate knowledge of English, a valid drivers license and must be at least 18 years old.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. on the Amarillo College East Campus.

