Man arrested for robbing woman, dragging her with car

One person has been arrested for the aggravated robbery that happened on January 4.

Around 9:15 that morning, officers were called to the 7900 block of Bell Street for an aggravated robbery.

Police say the victim went into a business and left her purse, wallet and cell phone in the front seat of her locked car. When she came back outside, a man was reaching into the front window of her car which had been broken.

When the man saw the victim, he jumped into the driver's seat of a car, and the victim wedged herself in the door before he could close it. He began to back out, dragging her with the vehicle.

After dragging her a short distance, the man returned most of the stolen items and drove away.

When detectives followed up on this incident, they identified 40-year-old Andres Navarrete as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On February 4, Navarrete was located on the 1500 block of South Coulter and arrested.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for aggravated robbery and another warrant.

