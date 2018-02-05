MN man arrested after officials seize drugs during weekend traffic stop

A Minnesota man has been arrested after DPS officials say they found 110 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 2:51 on Saturday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a car in Carson County for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the floor and rear cargo area.

The drugs are worth around $667,000.

The driver, 19-year-old Jason Yang of Minnesota, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Iowa.

