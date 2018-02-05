1 person arrested after DPS trooper finds drugs during traffic stop

One person is behind bars after DPS troopers say they found drugs during a traffic stop last week.

Around 2:51 Wednesday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a car heading east on I-40 in Carson County for a traffic violation.

DPS officials say the trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and cocaine hidden inside the dashboard.

Officials say the drugs were worth around $874,000.

The driver, 32-year-old Manuel Vasquez of Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to Atlanta.

