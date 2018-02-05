Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70s

Sunday's cold front has left us with chilly temps to start of the morning, temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Despite the cold start, we will warm into the 60's and 70's this afternoon. Winds will be breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny. A cold front will approach the area starting this evening. This will drop temps back into the 20's and teens over night.

Highs will be back below normal on Tuesday, with highs in the 40's under partly cloudy skies, a few showers may be possible with this front.

Winds remain breezy tomorrow, with winds out of the northeast and gusts up to 25 mph.

We warm back into the 50's and 60's for the end of the week before another cold front moves in over the weekend.

