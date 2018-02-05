Missing man has been located, safe and uninjured

UPDATE: The missing person, Paul Romero, has been located. He is safe and uninjured

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing and possibly endangered person.

Paul Romero, 68, was last seen Sunday, Feb. 4, around 3:35 p.m. at the Walmart at 4215 Canyon Drive.

He is described as being 5'6", 185 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Romero was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, baseball cap, and a black bandana tied around his leg.

He wears an eye patch over his right eye and is missing his teeth. He was not in a vehicle and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees or may know Paul Romero's location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

