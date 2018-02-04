La Bella Pizza delivers, opens dine-in on busy Super Bowl Sunday

According to the National Restaurant Association, the biggest day in football is also the biggest day for pizza across the nation.

Here in Amarillo, La Bella Pizza on Olsen Blvd. has been hard at work since noon, making deliveries and filling pre-orders made as early as this past Friday.

Restaurant owner, Jim Dewitz, said they've had a significant and substantial amount of pre-orders.

"It's probably a good 50 to 75% increase in business on Super Bowl Sunday in particular," he said. "A lot of pre-orders, people getting ready for their parties and stuff."

Later in the evening, they've had to juggle deliveries with dining as patrons came in to watch the game.

Amarillo resident, Omid Khamisi, said he'd been coming to La Bella Pizza regularly and wanted to take advantage of their dine-in area.

"This is a new addition they had," he said. "It's not too big, it's not crowded and the food is really good. Look at the pizza!"

La Bella workers said it's been a long and hard day in the kitchen, and owe the day's success to the teamwork between co-workers.

One employee, Logan Bryant has been working non-stop since he got in to work and said the MVP of the day is the entire La Bella staff.

"It's been intense," he said. "We've had a lot of drama and all that goes with being busy at any workplace, you know, we all equally killed it."

