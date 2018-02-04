League of Women Voters conducting voter registration

An Amarillo nonprofit is making sure voters are able to have their voices heard.

The League of Women Voters is registering voters Sunday and Monday at the Randall County Annex.

Members will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The deadline for voter registration is Monday.

Registration by mail must be postmarked by Monday.

Forms can be picked up at city libraries and election administrator's offices.

Early voting begins February 20th.

