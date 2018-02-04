Roads will be closed for crack-sealing repairs

The City of Amarillo will perform crack-sealing repairs in this coming week.

The work will be done on Hillside Road between Coulter and Soncy Avenues.

Drivers may want to take alternate routes or plan for additional travel time.

The work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use caution in work zones.

