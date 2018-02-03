Amarillo public libraries host story times honoring black history month

Each of the five Amarillo public libraries will host an hour for children to learn the stories of African-Americans that were a part of the nation's history.

They hope to educate the kids on how they too can overcome adversity and pursue whatever they set their minds to.

Children of all ages and their families gathered at North Branch Library to hear the stories of important African-Americans in history.

Today's speakers were city councilwoman Freda Powell and an Amarillo ISD teacher and member of the Amarillo College Board of Regents, Patrick Miller.

The two read stories about Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., ballet dancer Raven Wilkinson and even former president Barack Obama.

Public Relations Coordinator, Stacy Clopton Yates, says Amarillo Public Libraries is featuring a great selection to honor black history.

"We have stories for example about the first African-American woman who was an astronaut who went to space, that's one that I love, "she said. "We have stories about African-American writers and politicians, and activists and artists, so it's going to be a great time to learn for all of us."

Powell and Miller engaged in conversations with children about how far the nation has come in history and the African-American figures who paved the way for equality.

They encourage them to follow in their footsteps by treating others equally.

"It's an opportunity to educate our children, you know, to let them know that we can serve our community together, we can be friends, we can love each other," said Powell. "And so it's just changing the mindset of our culture."

They want children to not only learn about black history and its important role in creating change in our country, but that they too can get involved in the community and create change at home in Amarillo.

"They don't have to remain on the sidelines and as they mature and, you know, get better educated, they can find themselves in the position to which they can truly impact their community and the way that all of us leaders here in this Amarillo area hope that we are," said Miller.

"More than anything regardless of race, you know, that they can be a leader too and they can help move our city forward," said Powell. "And they can be a leader at home as well."

If you missed today's Black History Month storytime, there will be one every Saturday this month and one in March.

For a list of times and locations, visit the Amarillo Public Libraries website.

