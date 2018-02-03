Dallam County officials seeking wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dallam County officials seeking wanted fugitive

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers
DALLAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Dallam County officials are seeking a wanted fugitive and are asking for help.

Kenneth Fleming is wanted out of Dallam County for felony assault of a public servant.

He is also wanted for failure to identify.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers through their Facebook page.

You can also contact Dalhart Police Department dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

