Dallam County officials seeking wanted fugitive

Dallam County officials are seeking a wanted fugitive and are asking for help.

Kenneth Fleming is wanted out of Dallam County for felony assault of a public servant.

He is also wanted for failure to identify.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers through their Facebook page.

You can also contact Dalhart Police Department dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.