Skellytown Fire Department conducting controlled burn

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
SKELLYTOWN, TX (KFDA) -

The Skellytown Fire Department will be a performing a controlled burn outside of the city on Saturday.

The burn will begin at around 9 a.m.

The department plans to complete burns on both the west and south sides of town.

The burns will take place between the city and State Highway 152.

