Clovis police seeking wanted fugitive on probation violation

Clovis police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Michael Cordova, 22, is wanted for a probation violation.

He has allegedly violated his probation on an original charge of receiving a stolen firearm.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Any information on his location should be submitted to the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or the New Mexico Corrections Department Adult Probation and Parole Office at (575) 769-1813.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.