Clovis police seeking wanted fugitive on probation violation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Clovis police seeking wanted fugitive on probation violation

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Clovis Police Department Source: Clovis Police Department
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

Clovis police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Michael Cordova, 22, is wanted for a probation violation.

He has allegedly violated his probation on an original charge of receiving a stolen firearm.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Any information on his location should be submitted to the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or the New Mexico Corrections Department Adult Probation and Parole Office at (575) 769-1813.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly